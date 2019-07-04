DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will start the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs a little bit lower than they’re used to - Calgary is at 3,428 feet above sea level after all.

The boys in burgundy and blue wrapped up a roller coaster of a season Saturday night in San Jose with a 5-2 loss to the Sharks. It was their first loss in regulation since March 15, breaking a 10-game point streak.

The streak came at the right time after a miserable middle of the season. At one point, the Avalanche had won only three out of 19 games during the middle of winter.

This is the second-straight playoff berth for the Avalanche, after clinching a spot in the 2018 post-season by defeating the St. Louis Blues in the final game of the season. They were defeated by the Nashville Predators in the first round.

During that playoff stretch, the Avalanche seemed pleased simply making it to the playoffs. This year, they seem determined to move further.

Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (all times Mountain):

GAME 1 | April 11 at 8 p.m. @ Calgary | Watch on NBC Sports

GAME 2 | April 13 at 8:30 p.m. @ Calgary | Watch on NBC Sports

GAME 3 | April 15 at 8 p.m. @ Colorado | Watch on CNBC

GAME 4 | April 17 at 8 p.m. @ Colorado | Watch on NBC Sports

GAME 5 (if necessary) | April 19 at TBD @ Calgary | Watch TBD

GAME 6 (if necessary) | April 21 at TBD @ Colorado | Watch TBD

GAME 7 (if necessary) | April 23 at TBD @ Calgary | Watch TBD