NHL relaxes virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

The NHL is relaxing virus protocols during the playoffs for teams that reach a threshold for vaccination.

The NHL is relaxing virus protocols during the playoffs for teams that reach a threshold for vaccination.

The league sent a memo to teams and players last night outlining changes that take effect once 85% or more of the traveling party has been fully vaccinated.

The changes include loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, testing frequency and mask-wearing and quarantine requirements.

The NHL is the last of the major four North American pro sports leagues to announce plans to relax virus protocols for teams based on vaccination levels.