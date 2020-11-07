NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

The Colorado Avalanche will play its first game on August 2.

DENVER — Pro hockey’s return is potentially three weeks away, and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.

In separate votes announced Friday, the NHL board of governors and members of the NHL Players’ Association ratified a return-to-play plan slated to have games begin in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Aug. 1.

The Colorado Avalanche will return to action on August 2 against St. Louis in Edmonton. The Avs will play the Blues, Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights in round-robin play to determine playoff seeding.

Colorado hasn't played a game since March 11 -- an overtime win over the New York Rangers at Pepsi Center.

The voting process also included both sides approving a four-year extension to the current collective bargaining agreement which provides the league a comprehensive path out of the economic challenges raised by the new coronavirus pandemic.

