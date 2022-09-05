Avs star defender announced as finalist for NHL's Norris Trophy

The Avalanche are vying to have their first Norris Trophy winner in franchise history.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been voted one of three finalists for the 2021-22 James Norris Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced Monday.

Makar is joined by Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators as the other finalists for the award.

The Norris Trophy is awarded each season "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

The winner will be revealed during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final, with exact dates, format and times to be announced, said the NHL. Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Makar is a Norris finalist for a second-consecutive season and is the fourth defenseman to be voted a finalist for an NHL Award in each of his first three seasons, having won the Calder Trophy in his rookie campaign of 2019-20.

Makar helped the Avalanche post a franchise-record 119 points by leading NHL defensemen with 28 goals.

