NHL

NHL strips Coyotes of 2 picks for violating combine policy

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman decided to use his powers to take away draft picks rather than impose a fine.
Credit: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri (91) shakes hands with Arizona Coyotes' Carl Soderberg (34) after Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

NEW YORK — The NHL has stripped the Arizona Coyotes of two high draft picks for violating the league's scouting combine testing policy.

Arizona loses its second-round pick this year and first-round pick next year after Commissioner Gary Bettman determined the organization conducted physical testing of 2020 draft-eligible players outside of the combine.

The Coyotes don't have a first-round pick this year after trading it to New Jersey for winger Taylor Hall.

Bettman decided to use his powers to take away draft picks rather than impose a fine of $250,000 or more. The league opted not to discipline any individual members of the organization involved in the situation.

