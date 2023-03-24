Report: Arizona Coyotes co-owner arrested in Aspen

The Aspen Daily News says Andrew Barroway was arrested Thursday for a strangulation charge.

ASPEN, Colo. — Andrew L. Barroway, the co-owner of the Arizona Coyotes, was arrested in Colorado on Thursday for an alleged domestic violence charge.

The Aspen Daily News is reporting that Barroway was arrested at a downtown hotel on a felony strangulation charge. The hotel manager reported hearing screaming from Barroway's room, according to a police report.

Barroway, 57, allegedly told police he and his wife have been having marital problems.

A nanny for the couple's children told police she heard someone screaming for help. Officers reported observing various injuries on the wife's face, hands, and knees, the police report states.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office database shows Barroway was booked into jail for a "domestic violence" offense.

Barroway has been put under a court order to not consume alcohol nor have contact with his wife unless the matter involves their children, according to the Aspen Daily News.

The newspaper reported that Barroway posted bond Friday following a virtual court hearing.

Barroway became a majority owner of the NHL hockey team in 2014. Billionaire Alex Meruelo later bought a 95% stake in the team in 2019.

The Coyotes released the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegation regarding Mr. Barroway and we are working with the League to gather more information. When we have enough information, we will have an appropriate response. Until the investigation is complete, we will have no further comment.”