Lightning beat Blue Jackets, 3-2, in 5 OT playoff win

The teams remained tied 2-2 for hours.

TORONTO, ON — Call it revenge: Brayden Point scored 10:27 into the fifth overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.

Point scored from just above the left circle, beating Joonas Korpisalo after the goaltender made an NHL-record 85 saves. Point also scored way back in the first period of Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy also was outstanding for Tampa Bay, making 61 stops.

The teams combined for 151 shots — most in an NHL game since the league began officially tracking the statistic in 1955-56.

The Lightning's early exit against the Bolts last year came after the team won 62 regular-season games, tying the record set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings, and secured the Presidents' Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL team with the most points at the end of the season.

Tuesday's game in Toronto marked a record for the Lightning: The longest playoff game, surpassing the previous mark of 111:12 set during Game 5 of the 2003 Conference Semifinals.

