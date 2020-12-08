Lightning beat Blue Jackets, 3-2, in 5 OT playoff win

TORONTO, ON — Call it revenge: Brayden Point scored 10:27 into the fifth overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.
Point scored from just above the left circle, beating Joonas Korpisalo after the goaltender made an NHL-record 85 saves. Point also scored way back in the first period of Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy also was outstanding for Tampa Bay, making 61 stops.
The teams combined for 151 shots — most in an NHL game since the league began officially tracking the statistic in 1955-56.
The Lightning's early exit against the Bolts last year came after the team won 62 regular-season games, tying the record set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings, and secured the Presidents' Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL team with the most points at the end of the season.
Tuesday's game in Toronto marked a record for the Lightning: The longest playoff game, surpassing the previous mark of 111:12 set during Game 5 of the 2003 Conference Semifinals.
- Joe Biden picks US Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
- Hernando County brush fire burning more than 100 acres
- Hillsborough County school leaders push back after state said district 'needs to follow the law'
- Pinellas County School Board presses on with reopening plans
- Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic
- Big Ten conference postpones all fall sports, including football
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter