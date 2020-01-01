MINNEAPOLIS — What better place to host the 2021 NHL Winter Classic?

The Minnesota Wild will play in the New Year's Day game next year, taking the ice at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The Wild's opponent has not yet been announced.

The Winter Classic has been a New Year's tradition since 2008. The regular-season outdoor game takes place at the beginning of each new year, and this is the first time Minneapolis will play host.

“The Minnesota Wild is truly honored to be selected to host the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic,” said Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold in a news release. “Target Field is a fantastic ballpark and there is no better place for the NHL’s marquee event than right here in the State of Hockey."

Jan. 1, 2021 will mark the Wild's first NHL Winter Classic appearance, and second NHL regular-season outdoor game. The first was the 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series, where the Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Fans can watch the broadcast of the 2021 Winter Classic on NBC, Sportset and TVA Sports. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.