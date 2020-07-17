NHRA Mile High Nationals postponed

The annual race was scheduled to take place at Bandimere Speedway August 7-9.

DENVER — The 2020 edition of the Mile-High NHRA Nationals have been postponed.

The National Hot Rod Association made the announcement Friday that both the race at Bandimere Speedway scheduled for August 7-9, as well as the Lucas Oil Nationals in Brainers, Minn. (August 14-16) have been postponed until further notice.

The decision was based on reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement, the Bandimere family -- owners of the speedway -- said:

"Given our long-standing relationship with not only the NHRA and our Chrysler/Mopar/Dodge Mile-High Nationals sponsor but also all the racers, fans and additional sponsors who give our event its support, we are dedicated to finding a date for our event to work this year.

"We recognize that by postponing the event, we stand a much greater chance of having an event with more flexibility for everyone and we look forward to some amazing racing action."

Bandimere Speedway violated court-ordered limits over Fourth of July weekend and currently remains under a temporary restraining order.

The NHRA recently resumed its season earlier this month in Indianapolis in front of a small crowd of 3,000-4,000 people.