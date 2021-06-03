John Grant Jr among 4 from Mammoth elected into NLL Hall of Fame

Mammoth legend Gary Gait and head coach Pat Coyle will be joined by 4 new members in the Hall of Fame.

DENVER — The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced Thursday that 10 new members have been elected into the NLL Hall of Fame.

Among the honorees are four with ties to the Colorado Mammoth: John Grant Jr., Shawn Williams, Steve Toll and Casey Powell.

Grant Jr., Powell and Toll each played for the Mammoth in their storied careers. Williams is the current Mammoth Offensive Coordinator.

The four inductees join Mammoth legend Gary Gait and Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle as former athletes in the Hall of Fame with ties to the Mammoth organization.

The NLL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 features eight former players and two referees. Celebratory ceremonies from the NLL and Mammoth are slated to take place in February 2022.

> Above video: John Grant Jr. interview in 2020.

The Class of 2021 will represent the first additions to the Hall since 2016. This fall’s induction will also celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Hall’s establishment with the inaugural members having been inducted in 2006.

"After a long and careful process of re-engineering the NLL Hall of Fame it’s exciting to relaunch with an incredible list of nominees," said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz.

"Thank you to the Hall of Fame Committee for an incredible process and selecting ten outstanding individuals," Sakiewicz said. "We are very proud of all those nominated and welcome those chosen to be inducted as the newest members of the NLL Hall of Fame Class of 2021 presented by GAIT Lacrosse. These are the greatest of the great, and we look forward to the induction ceremony and further connecting the amazing history of the league with its exciting present and future.”

National Lacrosse League Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Colin Doyle

Kevin Finneran

John Grant Jr.

Casey Powell

Shawn Williams

Pat McCready

Regy Thorpe

Steve Toll

Roy Condon

Bill Fox

