Ice Climbing Championships being held in Ouray

9NEWS will stream the competition on Saturday, Feb. 5 starting at 11 a.m.

OURAY, Colo. — The top ice climbers from around North America are descending on Ouray this week to see who's the best.

The UIAA Ice Climbing North American Championships officially opened Thursday, Feb. 3, with preliminary and qualifying climbs at the Ouray Ice Park. The top eight climbers in each category and age group will advance to the finals being held Saturday, Feb. 5.

>> Watch the finals in the player below starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Climbers will have to tackle different routes made up of ice, rock and artificial media, according to the Ouray Ice Park website. The athletes are split into two categories, adult and U16 - Men's and Women's.

Speed climbers will face off against the Stonefree route in qualifying climbs and in the finals.

Non-speed climbers will square off against the Tic Tac route during qualifying on Thursday. Friday's route for climbers trying to qualify is an ice climb just to the left of the Tic Tac route.

Keenan Griscom and Tyler Kempney are just two of the climbers who will vie to take home the crown as North America's top ice climber.

