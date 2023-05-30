Nuggets Have Respect for Heat

The #1 seed Denver Nuggets host the #8 seed Miami Heat for games 1-2 of the NBA Finals.

DENVER, Colorado — The Denver Nuggets finally have an NBA Finals opponent: the eighth seeded Miami Heat.

"It was nice to finally know who we're playing so we could speak about a lot more detail and specifics with the Miami Heat," said Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone. "For our guys, who have been off as long as we have been, I think we're just excited to play again and it happens to be in the NBA Finals which is pretty cool!"

Despite being just the second eighth seed ever to reach the game's biggest stage, Denver isn't looking down on the Heat, "We got the utmost respect for them," said Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon. "They fight and they scrap and they have no quit in them. And have some guys who have been there before and have guys that have chips on their shoulder."

Nuggets forward Jeff Green, who has a history playing playoff games against Miami (when he played in Boston during the early 2010's), also knows the respect is there for the Heat franchise, "They've created a culture. It's their way and it works. They established something beneficial to them, that's gotten them to places over and over and over, that a lot of teams haven't. Much respect to them."