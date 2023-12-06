Nuggets mascot brings championship trophy to Nathaniel Rateliff show

Rocky took the stage during the band's performance of their hit song, "S.O.B."

MORRISON, Colo. — Superstars of Denver's music and sports scenes crossed paths once again Tuesday when Nuggets mascot Rocky paid a visit to a Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Rateliff and his band performed the national anthem before games 1 and 5 of the NBA Finals in June, when the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to claim their first championship.

Then on Tuesday night, Rocky joined the Denver band on stage at Red Rocks during a performance of their hit song "S.O.B." And he didn't come empty-handed — the mascot brought the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and presented it to a thrilled Rateliff.

"It's Rocky!" Rateliff proclaimed to a cheering crowd before continuing the song as Rocky danced.

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will perform another sold-out show at Red Rocks Wednesday night. They'll be back in Denver on Friday, Dec. 15 for their 19th Annual Holiday Show with special guests Mt. Joy and Jaime Wyatt at Ball Arena.

As for Rocky, we can expect to see him again when the Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers to open their season on Oct. 24.

