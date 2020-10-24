Nurmagomedov stops UNC alum Gaethje, announces retirement at UFC 254

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after stopping Northern Colorado alum Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke early in the second round at UFC 254.
Nurmagomedov made the announcement immediately after he impressively finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July.
After spending the first round largely trading punches and kicks with the aggressive Gaethje, Nurmagomedov used his unparalleled wrestling skills to take down Gaethje early in the second round and then worked into position for the finishing choke.