Nurmagomedov stops UNC alum Gaethje, announces retirement at UFC 254

Nurmagomedov made the announcement immediately after he impressively finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after stopping Northern Colorado alum Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke early in the second round at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov made the announcement immediately after he impressively finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July.