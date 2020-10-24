x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Sports

Nurmagomedov stops UNC alum Gaethje, announces retirement at UFC 254

Nurmagomedov made the announcement immediately after he impressively finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July.
Credit: AP
Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the crowd during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Fighters Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other in UFC 242, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov did not spar during the open training, saying he was still trying to make weight for the bout. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after stopping Northern Colorado alum Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke early in the second round at UFC 254. 

Nurmagomedov made the announcement immediately after he impressively finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July.

After spending the first round largely trading punches and kicks with the aggressive Gaethje, Nurmagomedov used his unparalleled wrestling skills to take down Gaethje early in the second round and then worked into position for the finishing choke. 

RELATED: Northern Colorado alum Justin Gaethje fighting his way to top of UFC

RELATED: Conor McGregor makes 3rd retirement announcement in 4 years