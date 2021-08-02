Colorado wrestler Adeline Gray wins silver in Tokyo for first Olympic medal

Adeline Gray lost to Germany's Aline Rotter-Focker in the 76 kg final.

TOKYO, Japan — This Denver native's Olympic dream went from gray to silver.

Adeline Gray has won five world championships, but has never claimed an Olympic medal. That changed in Tokyo on Monday, when she won a silver after losing in the finals to Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken.

Gray finished seventh in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and was out of action for a year due to an injury.

Since Rio, Gray got married and thought about what life after wrestling would hold.

Her coach and teammates ultimately encouraged her to compete in the Olympics once more.

"That's what I've done on this journey the last five years: I've still improved, I've become a better me," Gray said in an interview with NBC.

After losing in the final, Gray posted on Instagram that she was not disappointed.

"Wanted #GraytoGold but I'm coming home with #GraytoSilver," she wrote. "Proud of myself."

Gray attended Bear Creek High School in Lakewood, an the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs.

She is currently a resident athlete at the U.S. Olympic Training Center. After she won her medal, Gray didn't say what the future would hold.

"I still am coming home with a silver medal from the Olympics and I'm just so thrilled for that," Gray said. "It's gonna take a while to soak in that the loss is here."