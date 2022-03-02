American-made bobsled tech plays key role in pursuit for Olympic gold

Bobsled and skeleton take more than a skilled driver to win Olympic gold. There is a whole team involved in the design, fabrication and maintenance of the sleds.

BEIJING, China — Bobsled athletes propel themselves down an icy track at speeds that can reach more than 90 miles per hour.

Inside the sleds are some of the most skilled drivers in the world, but the technology inside a bobsled is just as important.

Team USA has done pretty well at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and that success comes down to the athlete. But the sled, the runners on that sled and the suspension all play big factors in putting a team on top of the podium.

"Bobsled is really Indy Car, Formula One, NASCAR -- on ice," Aron McGuire, CEO of USA Bobsled & Skeleton, said.

"It's actually more violent than people would think," Curt Tomasevicz, director of Sports Performance for USA Bobsled & Skeleton, said. "It takes a tough person to be in the back of a bobsled, and a tough person to drive a bobsled, too."

There are two key attributes to any bobsledder: the start and the drive. But the equipment is just as important as the athlete.

There's a whole team involved in the design, fabrication and maintenance of the sleds that provide a competitive advantage for Team USA.

"It's not an easy thing to create a fast bobsled," Tomasevicz said. "Using software we can create a very aerodynamic sled. But then in practice, many times we have to think about how this sled is going through a curve, or it might be sliding sideways or skidding. So aerodynamics is not just a very linear type of thought. There's a lot that goes into it, especially with the suspension, the articulation of the sled as it goes through curves. All of that goes into play, and that makes it a very complex problem."

In a sport where the sleds can travel up to 90 miles per hour, Team USA must take every factor into consideration, from the aerodynamics of the sled to the cut of the runners that sit on the ice.

"You can make a big mistake and have a great push, a great sled and a great driver," Tomasevicz said. "But if you make a mistake selecting the right runners on the right day, that's gonna cost you."

Avoiding a mistake can save fractions of a second, which could mean the difference between standing on the podium and watching it from the side.

Team USA has partnered with some of the biggest names in manufacturing to give their sleds an edge. One of those is Lincoln Electric, a company based just outside of Cleveland. They provide training and teach techniques on how to best use their machines and tools to build some of the fastest sleds in the world.



"Lincoln Electric has been an amazing supplier for our USA Bobsled Team," McGuire said.

"It's a sense of pride," said Lon Damon, head of sports marketing for Lincoln Electric. "It's America. USA. And we're a big part of that."

Monobob, which made its debut in the Beijing Olympics, is different. There's only one driver in the sled, and the sleds can't be modified, meaning the race is all about the driver.

