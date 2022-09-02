Gold medalist Amy Van Dyken and a sports psychologist weigh in on Mikaela Shiffrin's headspace

"I love her, and if I was with her I would give her a big hug. But just know all of America wants to give her a big hug," Van Dyken told 9NEWS.

COLORADO, USA — After being disqualified in her two strongest events, many are concerned with where alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is mentally. The gold medalist skied out for the second time this week and was disqualified from her strongest event.

This is the first Olympics without her dad, Jeff Shiffrin. He died in February 2020. He was her number one fan and often the first person she saw at the bottom of the mountain.

"It probably weighs very heavily on her and I would say maybe 90% of everything happening in her mind has to do with that," six-time Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken told 9NEWS. "Even though we train our minds to not think about the outside, you’re still thinking about it for sure; it’s your dad."

The Coloradan said no matter how much athletes mentally prepare for the pressure, there are things out of their control.

"We’re sent to the Olympics to come home with hardware, not a pat on the back. It’s a lot of pressure," she explained. "She wants some sort of comfort. That was always her father – now he’s not there? I mean, that weighs heavily on someone, I can only imagine."

Sports performance psychologist Rick Perea, Ph.D. told 9NEWS there are techniques to handle this type of grief.

"He's still here, he's just here in a different form inspiring her everyday," he said. "But it's up to her to choose that mental piece – to choose to look at it from a very positive perspective, that's what we do in our field."

Perea is confident Shiffrin has the best mental health specialist on her side. He just hopes the right tools are given to her.

"Whenever someone doesn’t perform to what they want or what they were expecting to, it’s a golden opportunity for them to learn and grow if they shape their thoughts before their thoughts shape them," he explained. "We get to choose our mentality everyday, if we use techniques to shape our thoughts everyday."

Shiffrin is expected to compete in the super-G on Thursday. Van Dyken wanted Shiffrin to know that she has made America proud, and she has made her dad proud.

"I am honored to say that we are both from the same state," Van Dyken said. "I love her, and if I was with her I would give her a big hug but just know all of American wants to give her a big hug."