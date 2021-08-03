Here's why Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the women's 400m hurdles finals at Olympics

Shortly after the finals ended, it was announced that Anna Cockrell had been disqualified. But at first, it was unclear exactly why.

TOKYO, Japan — Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the women's 400m hurdles finals at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night (ET). The news of her disqualification quickly took over Twitter -- namely because people weren't quite sure why she was disqualified.

Cockrell didn't seemingly make visible violations and announcers did not explain her disqualification, leaving many to wonder what happened.

The answer is simple: Cockrell stepped on a lane line during the race, while athletes are required to stay in their lane during the race.

NBC later confirmed the lane violation on air, after the live telecast of the event had concluded.

Anna Cockrell's DQ reason wasn't listed but it was almost certainly a lane violation somewhere along the way. She'll definitely be back. — Kyle Thompson, PhD (@NLP49) August 4, 2021

No explanation for how Anna Cockrell DQ'd though...this coverage has been a mess #Olympics pic.twitter.com/bJ4alRAtFC — Mel (@Melyorkie) August 4, 2021

They are saying Anna Cockrell was disqualified because of a lane violation?



Re-roll the tape!! — KT (@sloyoroll01973) August 4, 2021

U.S. athlete Sydney McLaughlin got the gold medal with a finish time of 51.46, and U.S. athlete Dalilah Muhammad got the silver medal with a finish time of 51.58.