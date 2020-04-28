Back to the pool: USA Swimming unveils tentative schedule

The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in mid to late August.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Swimming is planning a return to the pool.

Of course, no one is quite sure how it will all play out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in mid to late August before a national lineup of meets kicks off in early November at Richmond, Virginia.