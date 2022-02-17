Winter Olympics top moments: Two more Russian teens land quads

Russian skater Kamila Valieva made history as the first to land a quad in women’s competition at the Olympics last week.

BEIJING, China — After Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva landed her historic quadruple jump during the team competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics, her teammates followed suit.

Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women’s figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while Russian teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the medals after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics. Shcherbakova performed a near-flawless free skate to leap over the 15-year-old Valieva, the leader after the short program. Valieva threw up her arms in resignation and disgust after her program. Russian teammate Alexandra Trusova leaped to silver with her quad-packed program while Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto held onto the bronze medal.

Russia’s trio of teenage figure skating stars each enter an uncertain future after what may be the most dramatic night in their sport's history. World record holder Valieva faces a possible doping ban and a coach whose first response to her disastrous skate Thursday was more criticism. Runner-up Trusova was in despair after her history-making five quadruple jumps proved not enough to beat teammate Shcherbakova to the gold medal. Shcherbakova seemed unsure how to react the drama unfolding around her and is also unsure how long she'll stay in the sport.

Brittany Bowe earns bronze medal in 1,000 meters for the U.S.

Brittany Bowe of Team USA claimed the first individual medal of her career with a bronze in the women’s 1,000 meters. Miho Takagi of Japan won her fourth speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and the first individual gold of her career with an Olympic-record victory. The silver went to Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands. Takagi added to silver medals in the 500, 1,500 and team pursuit at the Beijing Games. The victory was especially sweet after losing a gold in the pursuit when her older sister fell in the final turn with Japan leading.

Aaron Blunck locks grabs, styles out on 92.00 qualifying run

American Aaron Blunk, a two-time world champion, went huge on Run 2 of freeski halfpipe qualifying with a switch double cork 900 midway and a switch 720 with Japan grab, then cleaned up a right double 1260 for a 92.00.

Mikaela Shiffrin skies out for third time at 2022 Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin picked up her third disqualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics, skiing out in the slalom portion of the women's combined event in her last individual event of the Games.

