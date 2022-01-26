Here are the Colorado athletes going to the Winter Olympics

Learn more about the 2022 Olympics Team USA athletes from Colorado and find out when they're competing, so you can cheer them on.

BEIJING, China — Colorado will be well-represented on Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games next month.

Team USA lists 23 athletes as officially being from Colorado, meaning their hometown is in this state. Only California claims more 2022 Olympic athletes, with 29. Colorado and Minnesota are tied for No. 2 with 23 each, followed by Utah (16), Wisconsin (14) and Illinois (13).

Add in U.S. Olympic athletes who were born in Colorado or whose current residence is in Colorado because they train here, and the number jumps to 40 athletes with ties to the state.

A total of 222 U.S. athletes are set to compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The games run from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20, though a handful of events start Feb. 2. The Opening Ceremonies will air Friday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS.

Team USA lists Colorado athletes in the following sports:

Alpine Skiing – 3

Cross Country Skiing – 1

Figure Skating – 1

Freestyle/Freeski – 5

Ice Hockey – 2

Nordic Combined – 2

Snowboarding – 9

Below you can learn more about each of the athletes with ties to Colorado who are competing at the Winter Games, and see when they are competing so that you can cheer them on:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.