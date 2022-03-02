Here are the Colorado athletes going to the Winter Paralympics

BEIJING, China — Ten athletes from Colorado will represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing in alpine skiing, snowboarding, sled hockey and wheelchair curling.
In fact, Colorado has more athletes than any other state on the U.S. team for the Paralympics, which take place Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 13. In total, 67 U.S. athletes, including two guides for visually impaired athletes, will compete at the Games.
After Colorado, the states with the most athletes are Utah (7), Massachusetts (6) and Minnesota (5).
There will be 39 medal events for men, 35 for women and four mixed events across six sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, sled hockey, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.
Team USA lists Colorado athletes in the following sports:
- Alpine skiing: 5
- Sled hockey: 2
- Snowboarding: 2
- Wheelchair curling: 1
Below you can learn more about each of the athletes with ties to Colorado who are competing at the Winter Games, and see when they are competing so that you can cheer them on:
