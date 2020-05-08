Boycott Games: Could another Olympic reset be on tap?

Many Olympic athletes are looking at trying to change the power structure once again.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Forty years after the boycott of the Moscow Games, the Olympics have billions in the bank.

So much money, in fact, that there are new questions about the long-term viability of the Games.

Many athletes, still feeling underpaid and unheard, are wondering if the year-long delay of the Tokyo Games might be the right opportunity for a generational reset of the Olympics, similar to what happened after 1980.

Back then, athletes saw their chance to compete taken away due to forces out of their control. They pushed for more and what ensued was the end of the amateur model for the Olympics.

But not all athletes got rich. Which is why, in 2020, many of them are looking at trying to change the power structure once again.