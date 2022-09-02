WATCH: Chloe Kim's gold medal-winning halfpipe run

The 21-year-old snowboarder from California became the first woman to ever repeat as Olympic halfpipe champion.

BEIJING, China — Chole Kim made history when she took the gold medal in the halfpipe, becoming the first woman to ever repeat as Olympic champion in the event.

Even though she had three attempts, the 21-year-old from California only needed one run to put herself in the record book.

She opened with a huge method air, then nailed a frontside 1080, a switch 900, switch backside 540 and a cab 1080 to score a 94.00 on Run 1.

> Watch Kim's gold medal-winning halfpipe run below:

At 17 years old, Kim entered the 2018 Games as the prohibitive favorite in the halfpipe, but she remained unfazed by the pressure.

She famously tweeted midway through the halfpipe final that she had forgotten to eat breakfast and was feeling “hangry.”

Kim would have won gold with her first run alone, but opted for a challenging victory lap and performed back-to-back 1080s.

Kim took about two years off from competition between 2019 and 2021 to begin her college career at Princeton.

