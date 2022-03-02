WATCH: Chole Kim dazzles in halfpipe qualifying

BEIJING, China — Snowboarding sensation Chole Kim did not disappoint as she cruised through the women's qualifying for the halfpipe.
The 22-year-old defending gold medalist from California scored 87.75 on her first run, which was the highest total on the day.
Kim landed a big method grab, frontside 700, cab 900, switch backside 500 and a cab 700, all while making it look easy.
Kim has captured every World Cup and world championship halfpipe contest she’s entered since winning gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.
Watch Kim's qualifying round run below:
