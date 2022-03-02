WATCH: Chole Kim dazzles in halfpipe qualifying

The defending Olympic gold medalist landed a big method grab, frontside 700, cab 900, switch backside 500 and a cab 700 to score an 87.75 in halfpipe qualifying.

BEIJING, China — Snowboarding sensation Chole Kim did not disappoint as she cruised through the women's qualifying for the halfpipe.

The 22-year-old defending gold medalist from California scored 87.75 on her first run, which was the highest total on the day.

Kim landed a big method grab, frontside 700, cab 900, switch backside 500 and a cab 700, all while making it look easy.

Kim has captured every World Cup and world championship halfpipe contest she’s entered since winning gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

