Coloradan grabs Olympic gold in soccer, for Canada

TOKYO, Japan — Colorado athlete Janine Beckie helped bring gold to Canada in soccer.
Canada went against Sweden on Friday morning and won 3-2 after a sudden death penalty shootout.
The Canadian team featuring Colorado's own Beckie went against the U.S. team in the semifinals and won, which advanced them into the finals.
Beckie still trains at a gym in Centennial. In Tokyo, she played with Team Canada and successfully upgraded the bronze medal they won in the past two games.
Beckie has dual citizenship due to her parents, who are Canadian, and her siblings, who are also Canadian.
"All three of my older siblings were born in Saskatchewan, along with both my parents,” Beckie said. “But we moved to Colorado just before I was born. I lived in Colorado until I was 17, so yes, I have dual citizenship.”
Beckie said she's got a lot of friends playing on Team USA but said she felt like Team Canada was a better fit for her.
