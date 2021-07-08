Coloradan grabs Olympic gold in soccer, for Canada

Janine Beckie won gold for Team Canada in the Tokyo Olympics. She scored three goals in Rio, propelling Team Canada to a bronze medal.

TOKYO, Japan — Colorado athlete Janine Beckie helped bring gold to Canada in soccer.

Canada went against Sweden on Friday morning and won 3-2 after a sudden death penalty shootout.

The Canadian team featuring Colorado's own Beckie went against the U.S. team in the semifinals and won, which advanced them into the finals.

Beckie still trains at a gym in Centennial. In Tokyo, she played with Team Canada and successfully upgraded the bronze medal they won in the past two games.

Beckie has dual citizenship due to her parents, who are Canadian, and her siblings, who are also Canadian.

"All three of my older siblings were born in Saskatchewan, along with both my parents,” Beckie said. “But we moved to Colorado just before I was born. I lived in Colorado until I was 17, so yes, I have dual citizenship.”

Beckie said she's got a lot of friends playing on Team USA but said she felt like Team Canada was a better fit for her.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Tokyo Olympic Games

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.