Coloradan lands dream job at the Beijing Olympics

A Colorado DJ and a producer have been working on the Olympics for 20 years. They were both hired after working on the X Games in Aspen.

BEIJING, China — An Olympic trip is a dream come true for any athlete, but also those people working and supporting the athletes just feet away behind the scenes. A number of Coloradans were picked to have that experience as part of the Olympic live-event production team in Beijing.

"Just honored, lucky and grateful to be a part of another Olympics," Coloradan Kutcher Miller said. He has produced for the Olympics for 20 years. He was hired after working on the X Games in Aspen.

In Beijing, he's producing the in-arena show at the Big Air venue.

"So, I'm hired by the Olympic Committee to work with a crew of about 25 locals as well as I've got an announcer that's from the UK," he explained.

"And just to see the stories unfold right? That's one of the huge things about the Olympics is you see people win their first gold. There' so many aspects to that they give me chills and just thinking about being part of that is very special."

Those are the Olympic moments Michael Nakagawa does not take for granted. The Aspen resident was picked up at the X Games 20 years ago, where he was a DJ.

"This was around the time the Olympics were taking on more sports catered to a younger audience. Snowboarding and free-style skiing were really big coming in and they wanted to bring the culture that came with that into the Olympics," Nakagawa who goes by DJ Naka G said. "So I got asked to do my first [Olympic] Games in 2010 in Vancouver and here we are."

This year, Nakagawa is DJing the Alpine ski events in Beijing. He said working the Olympics is something he never imagined he'd do and he hopes it inspires others to chase their dreams.

"One of my favorite quotes is, 'Your dream is free, but the hustle is sold separate,' and there’s a lot of truth to that," he said. "You know you’re going to fail but that’s OK, you’re going to learn from your failures, you’re going to get back up and you’re going to keep on moving and if you keep on doing that you will achieve your dreams."

"I never would have imagined that I would be in this position that I'm in," Miller added. " Anything is possible if you put your mind to it, you'll get it done."

Miller said they get COVID tested every single day before they leave for their venues. He's been there for over three weeks so that's more than 21 times. But said to have the unforgettable experience, it's well worth it.