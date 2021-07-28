x
Olympics

Colorado athletes have won more medals than 191 countries at the Tokyo Olympics

In total, the US has won 31 medals over the first five days of Olympic competition. Coloradans have won five, four of them gold.

TOKYO, Japan — Colorado athletes have won five medals so far in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, four of them gold.

That is more gold medals than most countries competing at the Games. Only six countries - Japan, China, the U.S., the Russian Olympic Committee, Australia and the U.K. - have won more gold medals than Olympians from Colorado.

Colorado athletes also account for more than one quarter of the U.S.'s 11 gold medals. In total, the U.S. has won 31 medals over the first five days of Olympic competition.

It also means that if Colorado was its own country it would be tied with Hungary in 15th place in the overall medal count. 

Of the other countries that sent athletes to the Olympics, 191 including Spain and New Zealand have earned fewer medals than just Colorado.

Here is a list of all of the Colorado medal winners so far:

Anastasija Zolotic, taekwondo, gold

Will Shaner, shooting, gold

Amber English, shooting, gold

Flora Duffy, triathlon, gold

Lucas Kozeniesky, shooting, silver

