Colorado climber Brooke Raboutou is reaching new heights at the Olympics

Brooke Raboutou has been climbing since she was 2-years-old. Now, she’s a world class climber just like her parents.

BOULDER, Colo. — Sometimes a person is destined to be great at something. Climber Brooke Raboutou fits into that description.

“I have been climbing since I was 2-years-old,” said Raboutou.

The 20-year-old grew up climbing an ABC Kids Climbing in Boulder, a gym her mother Robyn started to give kids a place to climb.

“My mom started ABC climbing for me and my brother at the time because there were no programs for kids to start climbing,” said Raboutou.

Climbing is a family business. Both Brookes parents were world class climbers in their day, and had it been an Olympic sport, might have gone themselves.

Instead, it’s Brooke who’s at the Summer Games, competing in the Olympic debut of sport climbing in Tokyo.

"Both my parents were world champion rock climbers,” said Raboutou. “I was born into it; my brother is a climber as well so it’s a family affair.”

Now, it’s Brooke at the top of the world stage as one of the best sport climbers on the planet, qualifying for the Olympics back in 2019.

The pandemic put the games and training on hold, so Brooke started posting videos of her climbing the kitchen counters around her home.

“You can climb around the house a little because that’s a little more accessible for people,” said Raboutou.

Now she’s climbing toward something a little bigger: representing Team USA and her family at the Olympics.

“This is the first time climbing will be on that big stage and I’m really excited for that,” said Raboutou.