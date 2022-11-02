Colorado company Populous is shaping the look of the 2022 Winter Olympics

A company in Colorado is sure to be watching speed skating at the Olympics with that event taking place in a venue they designed.

DENVER — Populous in downtown Denver has had a designing and architectural role in every Olympics since 1995 when the Summer Olympic Games were held in Atlanta.

At Populous in downtown Denver, Jeff Keas and the architects have a long history with the history of the Olympics. They are helping to design the look of the 2022 Olympic in Beijing from temporary venues to refitting iconic 2008 summer Olympic venues like the Bird’s Nest.

“The Birds Nest which was the National Stadium,” said Keas. “that will be used for opening and closing ceremonies for the 2022 Olympics.”

A Water Cube from the 2008 Olympics has had the pools drained and is being used for curling this year.

The only permanent, new venue they built this year was for speedskating events.

“It is a marquee venue because that’s the way China wants it,” said Keas. “They want it to be iconic.”

>> Video below: Speed skating rink at Olympics built by Denver company

It’s already a big job, and the Populous is also planning for the Olympics in Paris in 2024 and the next winter games in 2026 and Brisbane Australia for their 2032 Olympics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.