Colorado kid chases Paralympic dream

DENVER — Nine-year-old Mitchell Wennberg has a lot of energy – hockey is how he gets it all out.

His sport is a little different than what you see when the Colorado Avalanche take the ice.

"It's like hockey for disabilities," Mitchell said.

It's sled hockey; a sport the U.S. has won a gold medal in the last three Paralympics games.

"You're closer to the ice and you can actually pass under your sled," Mitchell said.

He needs the sled, because of a virus that attacked his right leg when he was just seven months old.

"Essentially we were told he'd have no recovery or movement in his right leg," his mom, Kristy Wennberg said.

The first time Mitchell tried sled hockey it didn't stick. But she and her husband Alex were thrilled when he asked to give it another try about a year ago.

"My husband and I love hockey, that's how we met is playing hockey," she said. "We love the fact that he's doing this."

The sport is teaching him what it means to be a part of a team. And Alex said the hockey community has embraced his son.

While Mitchell was practicing by himself Wednesday afternoon, someone skated over and started playing with him.

"It's just some random guy we've never met before started helping him out," Alex said. "That's why I've always loved this sport.

Mitchell draws inspiration from a former Paralympian, Nikko Landeros, who he met in Greeley. He's also shared the ice with current team USA forward, Malik Jones.

One day, Mitchell hopes to be chasing a gold medal of his own.

"He's got so much potential to do that," Kristy said.