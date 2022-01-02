Colorado Olympians celebrate opening ceremony

COLORADO, USA — The Olympic games have officially started in Beijing!
Athletes from all around the world gathered together for the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
The 40 Olympians from or who live in Colorado gave their social media followers a behind-the-scenes look at the Opening Ceremony.
Mikaela Shiffrin, who's from Vail and a three-time Olympic medalist in alpine skier, took to her Twitter page to tell followers and fans about the opening ceremony. Shiffrin said the opening ceremony is getting her in the Olympic spirit. Shiffrin is expected to start competing on Feb. 6. You can find her complete schedule here.
"Momma i made it ❤️@usskiteam @teamusa," River Radamus writes on his Instagram page. Radamus shows his followers what it looks like for Team USA to walk into the opening ceremony. Radamus is from Steamboat Springs, Colo.
The women's ice hockey team makes an appearance at the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Nicole Hensley from Littleton, Colo and the goalie for the hockey team tweeted a picture of the team with the caption "Squad." The team will compete starting on Feb. 5.
Jason Brown, a figure skater for Team USA, celebrates the start of the Olympics with pictures with teammates on Team USA. Brown won a bronze medal in the 2014 Olympics. He lives in Colorado Springs.
"Will never forget this feeling..." The University of Denver alumni Katie Hensien posted to her over 2,000 followers on Instagram. Hensien will represent Team USA in the alpine skiing completion.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.