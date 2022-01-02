Colorado Olympians celebrate opening ceremony

Some Colorado Olympians took to their social media pages to celebrate this year's opening ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

COLORADO, USA — The Olympic games have officially started in Beijing!

Athletes from all around the world gathered together for the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 40 Olympians from or who live in Colorado gave their social media followers a behind-the-scenes look at the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremonies is getting us in the Olympic spirit!! So fun to watch and see our @usskiteam teammates walking in tonight 🙃🇺🇸🌟 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ivSFYy1CGx — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 4, 2022

Mikaela Shiffrin, who's from Vail and a three-time Olympic medalist in alpine skier, took to her Twitter page to tell followers and fans about the opening ceremony. Shiffrin said the opening ceremony is getting her in the Olympic spirit. Shiffrin is expected to start competing on Feb. 6. You can find her complete schedule here.

"Momma i made it ❤️@usskiteam @teamusa," River Radamus writes on his Instagram page. Radamus shows his followers what it looks like for Team USA to walk into the opening ceremony. Radamus is from Steamboat Springs, Colo.

The women's ice hockey team makes an appearance at the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Nicole Hensley from Littleton, Colo and the goalie for the hockey team tweeted a picture of the team with the caption "Squad." The team will compete starting on Feb. 5.

Jason Brown, a figure skater for Team USA, celebrates the start of the Olympics with pictures with teammates on Team USA. Brown won a bronze medal in the 2014 Olympics. He lives in Colorado Springs.

"Will never forget this feeling..." The University of Denver alumni Katie Hensien posted to her over 2,000 followers on Instagram. Hensien will represent Team USA in the alpine skiing completion.

