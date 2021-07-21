Meet the 2020 Olympic athletes from Colorado

Learn about the Team USA representatives that are from Colorado and keep track of when they are competing so you can cheer them on.

TOKYO, Japan — Colorado will have a lot of representation at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

There are 34 athletes that list their hometown as somewhere in Colorado - the third largest contingent from any state. Another six athletes either live and train in Colorado most of the year or went to college here.

There are a total of 613 people on Team USA, making it the second-largest delegation ever sent to the Olympics.

Below you can learn more about each of the Coloradans who are competing at the summer games, and see when they are competing so that you can cheer them on:

Following a year-long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening ceremony takes place Friday, July 23. The competition begins Wed., July 21 and concludes Sunday, Aug. 8.

The 2020 Olympic Games also welcomes some new events. Baseball and softball return for the first time since 2008, while four new sports make their debut, including surfing, karate, skateboarding and sport climbing.

Forty-six states and the District of Columbia are representing the U.S. roster with four states leading the way:

California (126)

Florida (51)

Colorado (34)

Texas (31)

