11 Coloradans competing in the Tokyo Paralympics

COLORADO, USA — Eleven athletes with Colorado ties are on their way to Tokyo to compete for Team USA in the Paralympic Games.

The Paralympic Games will be held from Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 5 in Tokyo, and 240 athletes from Team USA will be competing in 19 sports.

Only two states – California and Illinois – are sending more athletes to the Paralympics than Colorado (though we are tied for third with Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, New York and Washington state).

In Para sports, athletes are grouped into classifications according to their activity limitation in a certain sport.

Below, you can learn more about each of the Coloradans who are competing at the games and see when they're competing so you can cheer them on.

Stetson Bardfield

Sport: Rifle shooting

Mixed prone 10m air rifle Classification: SH2. These athletes have an impairment that affects their arms, meaning they are not able to support the full weight of the rifles themselves.

Lewis, Wash. Hometown: Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Paralympic experience: This is his first Paralympic games. He was the 2019 Parapan American Games gold medalist. In the 2019 USA Shooting Rifle Pistol National Championships, he placed 3rd in mixed prone 50m air rifle and 4th in mixed prone 10m air rifle.

Kyle Coon

Sport: Triathlon

Triathlon Classification: PTVI. This is for athletes with vision impairments.

Jacksonville, Fla. Current residence: Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Paralympic experience: This is his first Paralympics. He's a two-time World Triathlon Para Series medalist, with one gold and one bronze. He's also an an avid rock climber, downhill skier, and he summited Mt. Kilimanjaro at age 15.

Hailey Danz

Sport: Triathlon

Triathlon Classification: PTS2. This is for standing athletes with a limb impairment.

Wauwatosa, Wis. Current residence: Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Paralympic experience: She was a silver medalist at the 2016 Paralympic in Rio. Among her many other accolades, she's a two-time USA Paratriathlon National Champion (2017, 2019).

Rudy Garcia-Tolson

Sport: Swimming

Swimming Events: 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley

S8, SB7, SM7. These are for athletes with a physical impairment. Birthplace: Bloomington, Calif.

Colorado Springs Paralympic experience: He's a five-time Paralympian (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020) and a five-time Paralympic medalist (2 golds, 2 silvers, 1 bronze). He's also won 6 World Championship medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze).

Beatriz Hatz

Sport: Track and field

Track and field Events: 100 meter, 200 meter, long jump

T64. This is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. Birthplace: Westminster

Lakewood Paralympic experience: This is her first Paralympics. She competed in the 2019 World Championship and placed fifth in the (200 meter) and eighth in the 100 meter. She was named the 2018 U.S. Paralympics Track & Field High School Female Athlete of the Year while at D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School.

Sophia Herzog

Sport: Swimming

Swimming Events: 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley

S6, SM6, SB6. This is for athletes with a physical impairment. Birthplace: Denver

Fairplay Paralympic experience: She is a two-time Paralympian (2016, 2020) and one-time Paralympic medalist (silver in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2016 Rio games. She is also a five-time medal winner at World Championships (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze).

Elizabeth Marks

Sport: Swimming

Swimming Events: 100-meter backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley

S6, SM6, SB6. This is for athletes with a physical impairment. Birthplace: Arizona

Colorado Springs Paralympic experience: She's a two-time Paralympian (2016, 2020) and a two-time Paralympic medalist (1 gold, 1 bronze). She also won gold in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2019 World Championships.

Eric Newby

Sport: Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair rugby Classification: 2.0. Each player is assigned a point value based on their functional ability, from 0.5 for a player with the least physical function through to 3.5 for the most physical function.

Bailey Paralympic experience: He is a one-time Paralympian at the 2016 Rio games, where he won silver. He also won bronze at the 2014 World Championship.

Adam Scaturro

Sport: Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair rugby Classification: Each player is assigned a point value based on their functional ability, from 0.5 for a player with the least physical function through to 3.5 for the most physical function.

Lakewood Paralympic experience: He is a two time Paralympian, winning silver at the 2016 Rio games and bronze at the 2012 London games.

Melissa Stockwell

Sport: Triathlon

Triathlon Classification: PTS2. This is for standing athletes with a limb impairment.

Colorado Springs Paralympic experience: She was a bronze medalist at the 2016 Paralympic in Rio. She's also a three-time ITU Paratriathlon World Champion (2012, 2011, 2010) and a four-time USA Paratriathlon National Champion (2018, 2013, 2012, 2011).

Robert Tanaka

Sport: Judo

Judo Weight class: 60kg

Denver Paralympic experience: Tokyo 2020 is his first Paralympics.

