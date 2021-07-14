Colorado comes in 3rd for most athletes sent with the U.S. Olympic Team

Colorado has over 30 athletes competing on one of Team USA's biggest teams.

COLORADO, USA — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced its 613-member U.S. Olympic Team – with 34 of them coming from Colorado.

Forty-six states and the District of Columbia are representing the U.S. roster with four states leading the way:

California (126)

Florida (51)

Colorado (34)

Texas (31)

The top four make up about a quarter of the second-largest delegation ever sent to the Olympics from Team USA.

Following a year-long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening ceremony takes place Friday, July 23. The competition begins Wed., July 21 and conclude Sunday, Aug. 8.

The 2020 Olympic Games also welcomes back some new events. Baseball and softball return for the first time since 2008, while four new sports make their debut, including surfing, karate, skateboarding and sport climbing.

