A running list of Colorado athletes that have won Olympic medals in Tokyo

Colorado was well-represented in the Tokyo Olympics, and the athletes are delivering some serious results.

TOKYO, Japan — The state of Colorado is more of an Olympic force than many countries.

There are 34 athletes on Team USA that list their hometown as somewhere in Colorado, which is the third largest contingent of any state. Meanwhile, another six athletes either live and train in Colorado most of the year, or went to college here.

There are also some athletes competing for other countries that have ties back to Colorado.

And we're talking about just the Tokyo Olympics here: in the winter, Colorado is even more dominant.

Below, you can meet the Colorado athletes who have nabbed Olympic medals (so far).

Congratulations to all of the amazing athletes representing Colorado and the U.S. in Tokyo!

Anastasija Zolotic, taekwondo, gold

Colorado Springs resident Anastasija Zolotic won the United States' first gold medal in women's taekwondo. This is the 18-year-old's first Olympics, and she has been telling people that she has wanted to be a champion since childhood.

She lists her parents as her inspiration, and her favorite food is mashed potatoes.

According to her bio on Team USA's website, her favorite quote is "failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."

Will Shaner, shooting, gold

Colorado Springs native Will Shaner took home the gold medal in the 10-meter air rifle.

He's a graduate of Colorado Springs High School and is studying mechanical engineering at the University of Kentucky. He started competing in shooting sports when he was nine years old at a 4-H program in Rifle.

Before distinguishing himself as an outstanding collegiate shooter, Shaner won the 2016 U.S. National Air Rifle Championship, and has competed in the Junior World Cup, Junior World Championships, World Cup and World Championships.

Amber English, shooting, gold

Amber English took home the gold medal in the skeet shooting event early in the games. She won the same event in the 2018 World Championships.

She's a Colorado Springs native and University of Colorado - Colorado Springs alum who is now a first lieutenant with the World Class Athlete Program of the U.S. Army.

Her father and uncle were U.S. Running Target National Team members and Olympic Training Center resident athletes. Her mother and aunt, meanwhile, were part of the collegiate rifle program at the University of Kentucky.

Her bio on the Team USA website says, as you'd expect, this heritage meant that hunting and shooting were recreational activities for the whole family.

Flora Duffy, triathlon, gold

Flora Duffy made her home country of Bermuda the smallest yet to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics when she won the women's triathlon event.

Duffy attended the University of Colorado and still spends time in Boulder.

This isn't her first Olympics: she competed in 2016, 2012 and 2008 games.

Lucas Kozeniesky, shooting, silver

Colorado Springs native Lucas Kozeniesky won a silver metal in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics. He also competed in Rio in 2016, and his official bio says a lackluster performance there motivated him to take it to the next level in Tokyo.

He started shooting his freshman year of high school, and competed for North Carolina State in college.

Since graduated, he's created a shooting consultation business focused on supporting young athletes.