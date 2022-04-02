Colorado sent more athletes to the Winter Olympics than more than half of the countries participating

Colorado has more athletes in Beijing than countries like Belgium, Spain and New Zealand.

BEIJING, China — The United States sent a record 222 athletes to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Of those, 23 are from Colorado.

Only California claims more 2022 Olympic athletes, with 29. Colorado and Minnesota are tied for No. 2 with 23 each, followed by Utah (16), Wisconsin (14) and Illinois (13).

This means, Colorado also has a larger delegation than 61 of the 91 countries who sent athletes to Beijing this year.

All of the following countries have smaller delegations at the Olympic Games than Colorado:

Albania: 1

American Samoa: 1

Andorra: 5

Argentina: 6

Armenia: 6

Azerbaijan: 2

Belgium: 19

Bolivia: 2

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 6

Brazil: 10

Bulgaria: 16

Chile: 4

Colombia: 3

Croatia: 11

Cyprus: 1

East Timor: 1

Ecuador: 1

Georgia: 9

Ghana: 1

Greece: 5

Haiti: 1

Hong Kong: 3

Hungary: 14

Iceland: 5

India: 1

Iran: 3

Israel: 6

Jamaica: 6

Kosovo: 2

Kyrgyzstan: 1

Lebanon: 3

Liechtenstein: 3

Lithuania: 12

Luxembourg: 2

Madagascar: 2

Malaysia: 2

Malta: 1

Mexico: 4

Moldova: 5

Monaco: 3

Mongolia: 2

Montenegro: 3

Morocco: 1

New Zealand: 15

Nigeria: 1

North Macedonia: 3

Pakistan: 1

Peru: 1

Philippines: 1

Portugal: 3

Puerto Rico: 2

San Marino: 2

Saudi Arabia: 1

Serbia: 2

Spain: 14

Chinese Taipei (Taiwan): 4

Thailand: 4

Trinidad and Tobago: 2

Turkey: 7

Uzbekistan: 2

Virgin Islands: 1

There are a total of 2,871 athletes that qualified to participate in the 2022 Winter Games. The largest delegation is from the United States, followed by Canada with 215 and the Russian Olympic Committee with 212.

The Games run from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20.