How to follow Colorado's Olympians on social media

Follow all 40 Olympians competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics that are from or reside in Colorado on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

COLORADO, USA — There are many ways to keep up with all the Winter Olympics coverage on 9NEWS, but here's how to keep a closer eye on the 40 athletes have connections to Colorado: Follow them on social media.

>> Video above: Winter Olympics 2022 fast facts

A total of 222 U.S. athletes are set to compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The games run from Feb. 4 through Feb. 20, though a handful of events start Feb. 2. The Opening Ceremonies will air Friday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. on 9NEWS.

See the latest posts from Colorado Olympians below, and while you're at it, give them a follow:

Learn more about each of the athletes with ties to Colorado who are competing at the Winter Games, and see when they are competing so that you can cheer them on with this clickable graphic.

