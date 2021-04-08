Here's why a Boulder runner will compete for gold despite fall in semifinals race

The Colorado runner initially didn't place high enough to advance to Friday's medal final.

TOKYO, Japan — Colorado Olympian Cory McGee will get to compete in the women's 1500 meter final for a chance at gold on Friday despite tripping in the semifinal and not finishing high enough to qualify.

She got tangled with another runner and fell and ended the race in 11th place. Just the top six finishers in the heat advanced to the final and that includes another American, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, who secured that 6th and final spot in the heat.

>The video above is about what to watch on Thursday during the games.

In a tweet about the incident along with a video of her falling, McGee wrote "Went to the Olympics for track then tried out for gymnastics."

McGee, who lives in Boulder, was allowed to appeal for a shot at advancing to the medal round because she argued that she was tripped, and not long after the race, she won that appeal.

Next to her time on the list of runners from NBC Olympics for the finals is a qR, which indicates that she was advanced to the next round by a referee decision.

The final of the 1,500 meters is scheduled to run at 6:50 a.m. mountain time on Friday.