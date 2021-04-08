Emma Coburn calls steeplechase race 'a total failure'

TOKYO, Japan — After Olympian Emma Coburn was disqualified when she fell during the steeplechase final, a race she was favored to medal in, the Colorado athlete said she was "terrible" and called the race "a total failure."
Coburn crossed the finish line of Wednesday's race in 14th place, but then found out she'd been disqualified because she stepped off the track after a last-lap stumble over the barrier.
Her teammate Courtney Frerichs won the silver medal.
Early Friday morning, Coburn tweeted about the race.
"My Tokyo Olympic race was a total failure," the tweet reads. "I was terrible. Disappointed to not be my best and represent my country and team well. Thank you for all the kind words of support."
Hundreds of fans responded to Coburn with words of encouragement.
Coburn won a bronze medal in the event in 2016 in Rio. She was the first American to win a medal in the 3000-meter steeplechase. Now, Frerichs is the second.
RELATED: What exactly is the steeplechase?
The steeplechase consists of 7.5 laps around the track for 3,000 meters. There are four 30-inch barriers that runners have to jump over throughout the track and then one water pit.
The first half of a lap is just a casual run, and the hurdles begin with seven laps to go. When runners reach the water, they fly through the air and attempt to clear the 10-foot water pit and land on the other side.
They keep running over the hurdles before crossing the water again, for a total of seven laps of this obstacle course.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
