WATCH: Erin Jackson's Olympic 500m speed skate

American Erin Jackson made history in speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — American speed skater Erin Jackson won her first Olympic medal, a gold, in the women’s 500m on Sunday.

Her time of 37.04 edged Japan’s Miho Takagi, who won silver with a time of 37.12. Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic committee won bronze at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Her win marks the first individual speed skating medal won by the U.S. since 2010. She is also the first Black woman to win a speed skating gold medal at the Olympics.

In 2018, Jackson became the first Black woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic speedskating team – just four months after she began her speed skating career. She was an accomplished inline skater before she finished 24th in the 500m at Pyeongchang Olympics.

Jackson’s meteoric rise was in danger of stalling at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials last month.

She stumbled in her race and failed to qualify for the Olympic team, despite being ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500m.

Her friend, teammate and fellow Ocala, Florida, native Brittany Bowe qualified first for the 500m but gave up her spot in the race to ensure Jackson had the chance to compete in Beijing.

Bowe eventually received a spot in the 500m due to reallocation and finished in 16th place today.

Watch Erin Jackson in speed skating at the 2022 Olympics

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.