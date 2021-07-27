Getting a lesson on how to shoot like an Olympic champion

Ginny Thrasher earned Olympic gold in Rio for the Air Rifle event and is also an Olympic champion at getting people to understand her sport.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Air Rifle event at the Olympics is one of the most challenging of Olympic sports and Ginny Thrasher would know. She earned gold in Rio in Air Rifle and says that event means hitting a target the size of a period in 12 font. That’s this big .

And you have to hit it from 30 feet away, “if you think about a target it’s a circle, and closer you get to the middle the more points you get,” said Thrasher. “at the Olympic level, they actual score it more precisely they score it in decimal points we’re talking millimeters so instead of getting a 10.0 you get a 10.5 with 10.9 being the maximum.”

Whih isn’t easy and something Ginny wanted to show. Giving me the chance to shoot with her rifle.

My first hit was a whopping 5.5 which isn’t very good at all.

But with some coaching and a lot of luck, my second shot found the target landing a 10.3 which is a lot better. The only problem, in competition you have to shoot 60 times and at the Olympics, you better hit it every time.

