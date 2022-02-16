Colorado skier Hanna Faulhaber qualifies for Olympic halfpipe final

The 17-year-old skier from Basalt finished ninth in qualifying with a 84.25 at her first Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — U.S. skier Hanna Faulhaber was one of three Americans who qualified for the freeski halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 17-year-old from Basalt, Colorado, who is competing in her first Olympics, finished ninth with a score of 84.25.

Faulhaber has been on skis since she was three and frequenting Aspen Snowmass ever since, according to Team USA. Growing up watching the X Games in her hometown inspired her to compete in the halfpipe.

Two other Americans, Brita Sigourney and Carly Margulies, were also among the 12 qualifiers for the finals.

American-born Elieen Gu, who has already won gold and silver medals in Beijing, finished with the highest score in qualifying with a 95.50.

The freeski halfpipe finals are scheduled to take begin at 6:30 p.m. mountain time on Friday.

