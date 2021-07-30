Watch the top moments from day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics

These are some of the biggest moments you may have missed from the Olympic Games.

TOKYO, Japan — Here are some of the biggest moments from day seven of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Schoenmaker breaks 200m breaststroke WR; King, Lazor go 2-3

Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor both took home medals in the women's 200m breaststroke, though neither could catch South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set the first swimming individual world record in Tokyo.

USA women surge past Japan to stay unbeaten in Tokyo

After a close first quarter, the U.S. women's basketball team surged past Japan to earn another big victory in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. women's medley relay makes final

The United States qualified second to the final of the women's 4x100m medley relay, finishing behind Canada in their preliminary heat.