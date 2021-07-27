Small mountain town gathers for big celebration honoring local Olympian in Tokyo

Idaho Springs is home to the gold rush and could soon be home to an Olympic gold medal athlete.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Idaho Springs has a rich history of people searching for gold and right now that includes local hometown athlete Haleigh Washington who is at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“I’m super blessed to have the ability to compete at the highest level in my sport," said Washington.

Washington grew up in Idaho Springs and is now an indoor volleyball player with Team USA. After beating No. 1 ranked China, they’re favored to win gold in Tokyo.

That’s got Idaho Springs fired up with American flags all over town and watch parties at the Vintage Moose to see Washington play.

They have a big banner with Washington's picture on it, and you can bet that’s something her parents Alex and Daniel Washington noticed right away,

“That’s like way cool,” said Alex Washington. “It has her picture and the rings.”

While it’s a big celebration, when it comes to big moments, Washington's parents says their daughter is pretty low key, sending them a text message after being named to the Olympics team.

“I told my parents through text message,” said Washington.

Time will tell if she does the same thing after winning Olympic gold.

