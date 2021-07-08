9 moments to remember from the Tokyo games

Did you miss any records broken or incredible moments from Olympians around the globe? Here are some of the best, including Coloradans.

TOKYO, Japan — There are so many types of moments that make the Olympic games memorable. Here's a list of memories to relive as the torch goes out for another six months, including some of our Coloradans.

Suni Lee wins all-around title

Just like at many other Olympic games, an American took the women's gymnastics all-around title.

Sunisa Lee is the fifth American woman to claim the title, beating Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

Lee is an 18-year-old Hmong-American from Minnesota, which makes her the third woman of color to grab gymnastic Olympic gold for Team USA.

2 Olympians share high jump gold

They were even friends: Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi tied for gold in the high jump and decided to share the medal.

Tamberi nearly quit after an injury before the games but said Barshim gave him the strength to keep training. Now they hold a gold medal together.

Team USA volleyball captures first gold, and 2 Coloradans helped

For the final day in Tokyo, Team USA's women's volleyball team went up against Brazil and won the country's first Olympic gold from the event. The U.S. previously had three silvers in the sport, from 1984, 2008 and 2012.

The American women came away with a 25-31 victory, with Colorado's own Haleigh Washington and Jordyn Poulter playing.

The team was lead by Annie Drews, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordan Larson's combined 41 points.

“I couldn’t write a better story for her,” Poulter said about Larson delivering the winning point. “Her and Fouke (Akinradewo) have put so much time into this program and been through thick and thin. To be on this journey with them has been incredible.”

1,500-meter race runner falls and comes back to win

After being knocked down by the competitor in front of her, Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, had to make a comeback to win.

There was a considerable gap to make up after the tumble. Still, she showed everyone what it means to be a professional athlete with her determination to get to the finish line.

Hassan also went on to win gold in the women 10,000 meters.

Skateboarder runs into cameraman

This sport made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, with several talented athletes from around the continent looking to take the gold for the first time.

Many incredible moments came from the event, and some were funny. During his run, Australian athlete Kieran Woolley accidentally collided with a cameraman and caused him to fall on his backside.

The cameraman remained unfazed, though, continuing to film from the seated position.

First openly transgender woman competes

Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand made history as the first openly transgender woman to compete in the Olympics.

She did not advance, dropping all three of her attempts in the women's 87 kg competition.

If she'd medaled, she'd have been the first openly transgender person to do so and the oldest weightlifter to reach the podium.

American takes gold in taekwondo and she lives in Colorado Springs

Anastasija Zolotic won the U.S. its first gold medal in women's taekwondo. The Florida native who lives in Colorado Springs has said she wanted to be a champion her entire life.

The 18-year-old lists her parents as her inspiration, and her favorite food is mashed potatoes.

According to her bio on Team USA's website, her favorite quote is, "failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."

Runners fall near the end of the race and help each other to the finish line

During the men's 800m semifinals, with only 200 meters to go, USA's Isaiah Jewett and Botswana's Nijel Amos both fell.

They, in turn, helped each other up and jogged together to the finish line. Amos was able to advance to the next round, but Jewett did not. The ruling indicated that Jewett was responsible for the crash.

Bermuda wins its first gold, thanks to an athlete who went to CU

This year Bermuda got its first gold medal when Flora Duffy won at the women's triathlon event.

Duffy attended the University of Colorado and still spends time in Boulder.

This isn't her first Olympics. She competed in the 2016, 2012 and 2008 games.