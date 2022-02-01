When and how to watch Jaelin Kauf at the Olympics

Here’s how to watch the Colorado native at the Winter Olympics in freestyle skiing moguls.

DENVER — Colorado native Jaelin Kauf is making her second Winter Olympics appearance in Beijing in freestyle skiing moguls.

She placed seventh at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and was the top American, and she’s the fastest woman on the moguls World Cup circuit, according to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team.

Kauf, 25, was born in Vail. Her family moved to Wyoming, and then returned to Colorado, where she trained with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. She now lives and trains in Park City, Utah.

She’s the daughter of Patti and Scott, two former competitive skiers on the pro mogul tour. She was awarded the Rookie of the Year title in the 2016 World Cup tour, and she’s won three World Cup gold medals in moguls.

Another Coloradan, Kai Owens, 17, of Vail, is joining Kauf in the freestyle skiing moguls competition.

When is Jaelin Kauf competing at the Olympics?

Thursday, Feb. 3

3 a.m. - Women’s Moguls Qualification 1

Watch: USA Network, KUSA Primetime, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, Feb. 6

3 a.m. - Women’s Moguls Qualification 2

Watch: USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

4:30 a.m. - Women’s Moguls Final

Watch: KUSA Daytime, USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

