Jason Brown finishes 6th in figure skating

The Colorado Springs resident put on another spectacular performance in Beijing with the typical artistic flair he's become famous for.

BEIJING, China — Jason Brown finished sixth in men's figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Brown, 27, who's a student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS), scored a personal best 97.24 points in the Olympics men's short program. The score landed him in sixth place going into the free skate on Thursday.

In the free skate, Brown strung together difficult combinations with the typical artistic flair that he has become famous for, scoring 184 points.

That gave him a total of 281.24, placing Brown second at the time, before the remaining competitors bumped him down.

VINTAGE @JASONBSKATES!



Jason Brown's Free Skate cements his place as one of figure skating's greatest artists. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/qAsgPBVDkK — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

Brown earned a bronze medal in the team event at the 2014 Games in Sochi, and placed ninth in the individual event.

At the time, he was 19 years old and the youngest U.S. men's singles skater named to an Olympic team in nearly four decades, according to UCCS.

He was named as an alternate for Team USA for the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. Last month, he landed a spot on the U.S. team for the Games in Beijing.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.