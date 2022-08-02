Jason Brown scores personal best in short program at Winter Olympics

The U.S. figure skater, who lives in Colorado Springs, scored 97.24 points and landed in sixth place after the men's short program.

BEIJING, China — While Nathan Chen got most of the attention from the Winter Olympics men's figure skating short program, his teammate Jason Brown also had a lot to celebrate in Beijing.

Brown, 27, who's a student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs (UCCS), scored a personal best 97.24 points in the Olympics men's short program. The score landed him in sixth place going into the free skate on Thursday.

This isn't Brown's first time on Olympic ice. He earned a bronze medal in the team event eight years ago at the 2014 Games in Sochi, and placed ninth in the individual event.

At the time, he was 19 years old and the youngest U.S. men's singles skater named to an Olympic team in nearly four decades, according to UCCS.

He was named as an alternate for Team USA for the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. Last month, he landed a spot on the U.S. team for the Games in Beijing.

"For many, it's about the journey to the Olympics," he wrote on Instagram. "For me, it's about my journey back."

