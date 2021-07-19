If you're an anime fan, you have to visit this Tokyo neighborhood

Akihabara is known for electronics, but more and more, it’s become the center of anime for fans looking for rare and unique memorabilia.

TOKYO, Japan — While millions of people come to Tokyo for the rich history and traditional sites, other people like James Kaplan come for other things.

"Superheroes, actions, comedy, that sort of deal," Kaplan said.

The neighborhood he's visiting is called Akihabara, and it's so popular the streets are closed to cars on the weekends. If you're into comic books and other graphic novels known as manga, it's the center of the universe.

"There is a crowd for that in the U.S., but it's not as big as it is here," Kaplan said. "You can't go to find a city like this in the states."

Take the time to look up while walking in these busy streets and you'll see manga on every building. If you go inside, nearly every one of them is filled with merchandise and arcades.

Along the sidewalks are rows and rows of vending machines where for a few yen, a person can get small plastic bubbles filled with anime memorabilia.

Kaplan said this neighborhood is a must-see stop in Tokyo for anyone who loves the worlds of anime.

"You would understand it, you would enjoy it and get the hang of what's going on," he said.

> Mile High Mornings Reporter Matt Renoux is highlighting the sights and sounds of Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympic games.

